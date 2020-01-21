OHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Alpharetta man contacted police Jan. 9 after he realized he had lost almost $10,000 to fraud.
The man had previously mailed a $2,000 check in December and dropped it in the mailbox on State Bridge Road.
On Jan. 7, the man received a call from his bank about someone attempting to cash a suspicious $10,000 check. The man said it was fraudulent, but the money had already been pulled out of his account.
