JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported Jan. 3 that he had lost close to $10,000 to fraud.
On Dec. 27, the man learned that someone had withdrawn $10,000 by check from his account. The suspect then allegedly deposited that money into another account.
The man did not recognize the name on the check and had not authorized anyone to remove the money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.