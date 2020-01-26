JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a scam in which a man looking for a job lost over $2,100 to a fake job posting.

The man had been applying for jobs online and ran across a post for a pharmaceutical company. He began communicating with someone who claimed to work at the company.

The scammer offered him a job and requested his personal and bank information, including his Social Security number. After the man provided the information, the scammers wired what appeared to be $12,500 to the man’s account.

The man was then instructed to send $2,100 to a person in Albania. After completing the task, the man said he became suspicious and discovered that he had been scammed. 

The company the scammer claimed to represent has been made aware of the situation and had posted an alert online.

