ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man contacted police Feb. 19 after he realized he had lost $400 to a scammer.

The man reported that he found a number online that he thought belonged to Geek Squad. He spoke with a person who offered to help him repair his computer online.

After providing the service, the suspect told the man to buy $400 worth of Steam gift cards and read off the numbers.

The man complied and later realized he had been scammed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments