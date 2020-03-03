ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man contacted police Feb. 19 after he realized he had lost $400 to a scammer.
The man reported that he found a number online that he thought belonged to Geek Squad. He spoke with a person who offered to help him repair his computer online.
After providing the service, the suspect told the man to buy $400 worth of Steam gift cards and read off the numbers.
The man complied and later realized he had been scammed.
