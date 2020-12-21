JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to Crossington Road on Dec. 8 after a man reported that he was robbed of his PlayStation 5.
According to the police report, the 20-year-old victim told officers he was trying to sell the gaming console to three men he met on the OfferUp app. When they met to make the exchange, the suspects snatched the PlayStation from him and ran back to their Jeep Wrangler without paying.
The victim managed to snap a photograph of the getaway vehicle before the suspects sped off. It was registered to an 18-year-old man who lived in the subdivision, police said.
The man returned to the scene as officers were questioning a witness and asked if someone had just gotten robbed, according to the police report. He claimed he’d let someone borrow his Jeep. Officers noted he was “breathing heavy and rambling his words.” Police cuffed and detained the man for questioning after the victim identified him as the getaway driver. He was taken to the Johns Creek Police Department to be interviewed by detectives. The report did not indicate whether the vehicle owner was arrested, and officers hadn’t identified the other two suspects.
