MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta man contacted police Jan. 22 after he learned of fraudulent activity during a credit check. 

As a part of his home buying process, the man completed a credit check and noticed some suspicious activity.

The man had received several calls from his phone company months prior about strange charges on his account. The man, however, said he thought the calls were a scam and ignored them. After the credit check, the man found two accounts with phone companies made under his name that had about $5,000 in fraudulent charges.

