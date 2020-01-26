MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta man contacted police Jan. 22 after he learned of fraudulent activity during a credit check.
As a part of his home buying process, the man completed a credit check and noticed some suspicious activity.
The man had received several calls from his phone company months prior about strange charges on his account. The man, however, said he thought the calls were a scam and ignored them. After the credit check, the man found two accounts with phone companies made under his name that had about $5,000 in fraudulent charges.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.