CUMMING, Ga.— Officers responded to a call on March 13 at Northside Hospital Forsyth in response to two patients in the Emergency Department with gunshot wounds.
Authorities say the individuals, a 19-year old male and a 15-year old female, claimed to have been shot as they walked along Dahlonega Highway on their way home from a Cumming BP Station.
After an investigation, which included a search of the minor ’s residence, deputies determined the couple had accidentally shot each other. They also reported finding illegal drugs in the search.
The man, Giovan Adrieo Kirkhart, 19, of Norcross, was arrested and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), three counts possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects and reckless conduct. He remains in the Forsyth County jail under a $91,485 bond.
The juvenile was released to the custody of a parent.
