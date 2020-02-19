ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating an alleged assault that left one man hospitalized.
The man told police he had been walking home from work near Old Holcomb Bridge Road and Old Dogwood Road late at night Feb. 2, when he was attacked by three people. The suspects allegedly kicked the man until he was unconscious. He said that when he woke up, he saw that his belongings had been rifled through, but nothing appeared to be stolen.
The man walked to a nearby hospital, where staff called police to report the assault.
Police said the man’s face was visibly swollen from the assault.
