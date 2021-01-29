ROSWELL, Ga. — One man was arrested Jan. 10 after police responded to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted on the street by a man she didn’t know.

Demarcus Antonio Jenkins, 39, of Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged with rape. The incident occurred sometime after 11 p.m., the police report indicated.

A passerby found the 32-year-old victim in distress with significant injuries. She told police she was walking near Mansell Road and Alpharetta Highway when an attacker accosted and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators were led to Jenkins by a witness who saw him and pointed out his getaway path. Officers found him in the back hallway of a nearby Goodwill, according to police.

Jenkins appeared before a Superior Court judge who denied him bond during a Jan. 12 hearing, court records show.