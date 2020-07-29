ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Cumming man called police July 15 after he said a driver pulled a gun out during a case of road rage on Ga. 400 near Windward Pkwy.
The man said the incident started when he moved over two lanes and pulled in front of another car. The man thought the car behind him was following him too closely, so he tapped his brakes a couple of times. The driver of the car behind him then responded by pulling out a gun, chambering a round of ammo and placing the gun on the dashboard. After witnessing this, the lead driver slowed down and pulled over so the car would pass and he could take down its license plate.
Milton police stopped the suspect near North Main Street and Vaughan Drive, and the driver admitted to pulling out his gun and placing it in his lap after the other driver changed two lanes at once then began brake checking him. He said he never pointed the gun toward the driver and only placed it on his lap for his safety, because the other man was driving “erratically.”
The victim told police he just wanted to report the incident and did not want to press charges.
