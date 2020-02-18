JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man contacted police Feb. 3 after he learned of $7,200 worth of fraud on his business bank account.

The business owner had recently looked through his bank statements, when he noticed some suspicious activity.

He learned that on Jan. 31, someone had wire transferred $4,800. When the man contacted his bank about the incident, he discovered that someone had also forged a $2,400 check with his signature

