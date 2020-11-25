FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies charged a Habersham County man with the Aug. 12 theft of his mother’s car and credit card.
According to the arrest report, Joshua Naylor’s mother allowed him use of her car to drive to the store. The 32-year-old man was expected back within an hour.
But four days later, Naylor still hadn’t returned the car, and his mother reported the vehicle stolen. She also noticed that her credit card was missing and had been used.
Naylor was taken into in custody in Habersham County but a medical issue delayed his charges, a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. Forsyth deputies extradited the suspect from Habersham on Nov. 10 and charged him with theft by receiving stolen vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property. He remained held on $11,865.
