FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Tallapoosa man and charged him with two counts of forgery and two counts of fraud Feb. 22. Authorities say Tony Lee Hulsey, Jr., 31, presented a check in the amount of $1,460 at the United Community Bank, on Buford Highway, Cumming. He provided identification and a fingerprint for the transaction.

The check, issued by Humbleton Industrial Sales in Hiram, was later determined to fraudulent, according to a United Community Bank spokesperson. Hulsey remains in Forsyth County Jail under a $3,630 bond. He was charged with forgery and fraud.

