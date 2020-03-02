FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Tallapoosa man and charged him with two counts of forgery and two counts of fraud Feb. 22. Authorities say Tony Lee Hulsey, Jr., 31, presented a check in the amount of $1,460 at the United Community Bank, on Buford Highway, Cumming. He provided identification and a fingerprint for the transaction.
The check, issued by Humbleton Industrial Sales in Hiram, was later determined to fraudulent, according to a United Community Bank spokesperson. Hulsey remains in Forsyth County Jail under a $3,630 bond. He was charged with forgery and fraud.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.