CUMMING, Ga. — A man who allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a Publix on Buford Highway was arrested Oct. 15.
Wesley Major Brickous, 28, of Marietta, was charged with three counts of first-degree forgery in connection with the March 23 incident. He was released from custody on $3,360 bail, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.