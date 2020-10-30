CUMMING, Ga. — A man who allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a Publix on Buford Highway was arrested Oct. 15.

Wesley Major Brickous, 28, of Marietta, was charged with three counts of first-degree forgery in connection with the March 23 incident. He was released from custody on $3,360 bail, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

