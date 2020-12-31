FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute between neighbors on Winding Creek Drive led to one man’s arrest Dec. 20.

According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Matthew Douglas Turner visited the victim’s house to ask to use her roommate’s phone. The victim said she’d previously told Turner not to come onto her property and to wear a mask. She repeated the order during the Dec. 20 incident and said he started cursing, then spit on her three times.

When deputies questioned Turner, he acknowledged the argument and claimed he simply blew in his neighbor’s face. Turner mimicked the gesture for deputies who determined some spitting accompanied the blowing, the report stated.

Turner was charged with simple assault and booked into the Forsyth County jail. He was later released on $2,770 bail.

