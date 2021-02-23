CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man accused of prowling on the properties of three homes along Mountain Top Place early Feb. 11.
Jarred Cronic, 23, of Bowman, was charged with criminal trespass and three counts of loitering and prowling. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area and found Cronic apparently under the influence of methamphetamine. Three homeowners said he rang their doorbells, knocked on the doors and peeked into the windows.
