FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to Oak Tree Self-Storage on James Burgess Road, Suwanee, March 2 for a report of a trespasser in a storage unit. Property owner Khalid Morton told authorities that a man had entered two storage units and rummaged through their contents and damaged doors with a vehicle.
Deputies say William Matthew Malpass, 44, of Olde Bridge Lane, Dallas, told them he had a contract to lease two parking spaces in the outdoor area of the storage facility for his vehicles but had decided to move them inside the facility over the weekend. Malpass was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, criminal trespass–enter and remain and criminal trespass. He remains in the Forsyth County jail under a $16,885 bond.
