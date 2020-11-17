CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies were dispatched to the Brookstone Heights apartments Oct. 28 following reports of someone breaking into vehicles. While searching for a suspect, authorities found Quintin Jamale Lawton sitting in a car near the pool house along Bronze Oak Way, according to sheriff’s office reports. The 30-year-old Norcross man admitted he was not from Forsyth County and deputies determined he had no good reason to be in the area, the report stated.

Deputies arrested Lawton and charged him with loitering and prowling. He was released on $825.