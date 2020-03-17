FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — On March 4 deputies arrested an Alpharetta man in reference to making verbal threats at the Primrose School of Alpharetta East.
Authorities said the 20-year-old appeared “distraught and was yelling and crying hysterically” when they arrived at the school on McGinnis Village Place. Emergency personnel examined the suspect and were unable to find any physical ailments. Deputies later learned that parents of the children at the school had detained the man for making threats.
The Primrose School went into lockdown after the threats were made to ensure the safety of students, authorities said.
The suspect was arrested for making terroristic threats. He remains in the Forsyth County Jail with a $550,000 bond.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.