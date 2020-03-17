FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — On March 4 deputies arrested an Alpharetta man in reference to making verbal threats at the Primrose School of Alpharetta East.

Authorities said the 20-year-old appeared “distraught and was yelling and crying hysterically” when they arrived at the school on McGinnis Village Place. Emergency personnel examined the suspect and were unable to find any physical ailments. Deputies later learned that parents of the children at the school had detained the man for making threats.

The Primrose School went into lockdown after the threats were made to ensure the safety of students, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested for making terroristic threats. He remains in the Forsyth County Jail with a $550,000 bond.

