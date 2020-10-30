MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta man threatened to kill police and harm himself during a rampage that spilled into a local hospital.
Jason Maurice Denis, 26, of Alpharetta, was charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, interference with government property, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
According to the arrest report, Milton police officer Zachary O’Neill was conducting a traffic stop on Winward Parkway. That’s when Denis approached and began berating the officer, telling him to “call back up,” and threatening that he’d “kill all of you.”
There was no apparent motive for Denis’ hostile rant, but he sat on a curb and continued the tirade.
“Call the law! Call Alpharetta PD right now sir,” Denis told the officer, according to charging documents. “Call em all! Call the whole squad...!”
Denis continued to threaten officers when backup units arrived and repeatedly banged his head on a backseat partition when officers put him in a patrol car. He kicked the back passenger doors and spit at officers on scene before being transported to Fulton County Jail, the report stated.
Jail intake deputies said he had to be medically cleared, so police took Denis to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell for screening. Denis continued his tirade, shouting at hospital staff, threatening to knee O’Neill in the groin and trying to kick him. Roswell, Alpharetta and Milton police responded to the hospital to assist O’Neill regain control of Denis, who had to be tied down to a hospital bed, the report stated.
