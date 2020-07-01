ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a man June 25 after North Fulton SWAT was called to the scene.
Police responded to a call at 4:25 p.m. about shots fired in the Kiveton Park subdivision off of Woodstock Road. The caller said the suspect had fired several shots from a handgun and retreated inside his residence.
The suspect was known to Roswell officers from previous calls, said Officer Sean Thompson.
After arriving on scene, police found several cars in the driveway of the suspect’s residence but were unable to determine if any other family members were inside, Thompson said.
Police were unable to contact the suspect, and the North Fulton SWAT team with negotiators was called.
Eventually, officers were able to contact the suspect’s father and were able convince the suspect to come out of the house. The situation was resolved peacefully after several hours, Thompson said.
The suspect was charged with reckless conduct. His name has not been released by police.
