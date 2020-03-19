JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported March 6 she had lost about $5,000 as the result of check forgery.
The woman said she had mailed two checks March 1 from the drive-up Post Office mailbox on Webb Bridge Road. A few days later, her bank contacted her about insufficient funds in her account. She froze the account once she realized the checks had been fraudulently cashed.
Police said the mailbox did not appeared to have been tampered with.
