JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported Feb. 4 that a check she had mailed earlier had disappeared and was later altered and cashed.
The woman said she placed the $200 check in the mailbox in mid-December, but it never arrived at its intended destination.
About a week later, the woman learned that the check had been cashed. It had been altered to be made payable for $1,200.
