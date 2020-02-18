JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported Feb. 4 that a check she had mailed earlier had disappeared and was later altered and cashed.

The woman said she placed the $200 check in the mailbox in mid-December, but it never arrived at its intended destination.

About a week later, the woman learned that the check had been cashed. It had been altered to be made payable for $1,200.

