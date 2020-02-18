MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating damage to a mailbox on Manor Bridge Drive.
On Feb. 8, the owners of the mailbox went to church in the evening and returned about 90 minutes later.
The owners had received a call from a neighbor who saw a truck hit their mailbox. The driver of the truck got out for a few minutes to look at the mailbox and then left, the neighbor said.
The neighbor had a photo of the truck that was turned over to police.
The estimated cost of replacing the mailbox is $750.
