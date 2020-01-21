JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man met with police Jan. 7 after he learned of several accounts made fraudulently in his name.

That day, the man received a letter from Macy’s containing a credit card and bill. The purchases were made at the Macy’s store at Lenox Mall.

The man also received a $900 bill from Sprint for an account he had not opened. 

He also received a third letter from Bloomingdales about a store credit account application that was denied. 

The man froze his credit before contacting police. 

