JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man met with police Jan. 7 after he learned of several accounts made fraudulently in his name.
That day, the man received a letter from Macy’s containing a credit card and bill. The purchases were made at the Macy’s store at Lenox Mall.
The man also received a $900 bill from Sprint for an account he had not opened.
He also received a third letter from Bloomingdales about a store credit account application that was denied.
The man froze his credit before contacting police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.