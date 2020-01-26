MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Jan. 17 after she realized someone had stolen her identity.
The woman had received a letter that day from a bank notifying her that her credit card application had been rejected. The woman had not applied for the credit card.
The woman contacted the bank to report the fraud, and a representative advised her to file a police report.
