JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Alpharetta man contacted police Dec. 6 after he realized he had become the victim of identity theft.
Around mid-November, the man received a letter from SunTrust Bank stating that he had been denied for a credit card. He received additional letters in the days that followed form Wells Fargo, Target and BB&T with similar messages.
The man had not applied to any of these institutions for a card.
He contacted police to make a report for his bank.
