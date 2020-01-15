FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested Blake Aaron Overly, 24, of Alcovy Falls Drive, Lawrenceville on Jan. 2 in connection with an open drug investigation.
Overly was charged with four counts of intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug related objects.
There is no bond at this time.
