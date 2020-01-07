ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the loss of eight laptops from a business management consultant on Marconi Drive.
On Dec. 22, police met with the manager who said they had received several laptops to wipe and prepare for census workers. The company performed an inventory after receiving the laptops, and employees discovered that eight were missing. There is security footage of the building.
