JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to Jones Bridge Place Drive on Dec. 7 for a rental dispute.

The female property owner said she tried to get rent from a man she rents a home to, but the man’s son said he passed away, according to the police report. The son told the landlord they could discuss the finances later.

But when she called later, the son said he was busy. The landlord said the renter’s sister then snatched the phone from him and snapped at the landlord, saying she was going to “burn the house down.” The sister also threatened to bash the landlord’s head in, according to the report.

The landlord could not identify the woman who made the threats over the phone.