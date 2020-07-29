JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched July 14 to Riverclub Parkway after a Realtor reported several kitchen appliances had been stolen from a house he visited the week before.
A stove, refrigerator and two other appliances were removed from the kitchen, but the property management company did not have information on the make or model of the appliances.
Police reviewed footage from an incident at the house in May and could see the stolen stainless-steel appliances still in the kitchen.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.