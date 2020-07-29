JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched July 14 to Riverclub Parkway after a Realtor reported several kitchen appliances had been stolen from a house he visited the week before.

A stove, refrigerator and two other appliances were removed from the kitchen, but the property management company did not have information on the make or model of the appliances. 

Police reviewed footage from an incident at the house in May and could see the stolen stainless-steel appliances still in the kitchen.

