JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to a Shell gas station along State Bridge Road Jan. 22 where two men reportedly engaged in a fight at the gas pumps.
A 30-year-old Johns Creek man told police he was pumping fuel into gas cans when another man approached and began pushing him. He said he didn’t know the assailant, who began screaming at him and asking “how much the government was paying him to work for them,” the incident report stated. The suspect then began beating the man, bloodying his face and leaving his eyes bruised and battered.
Police recovered video of the incident. One, recorded by a witness, showed the suspect flee the scene westbound in a late model Toyota Corolla. Security footage from the gas station also showed the suspect’s escape route. The police report identified the suspect as a 29-year-old Lawrenceville man.
