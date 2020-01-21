JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man contacted police Jan. 10 after he woke up from a nap and realized his home on Hunt Club Way had been burglarized.
The man decided to take a nap that morning, and around noon, he woke up and realized his bedroom door, which had been closed earlier, was open. He said he thought his daughter had come home, so he went back to sleep.
Later that afternoon, the man’s daughter returned home and saw that the glass patio door had been shattered, and several rooms had been ransacked.
The stolen items, worth $1,600 total, included several watches.
