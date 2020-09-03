Johns Creek Blotter: Tenant takes out weapon during home inspection

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were called Aug. 12 to a residence on Guildhall Place after a homeowner reported being forced out of the rental property by an armed tenant.
The homeowner told police he and two guests were visiting the property to conduct a scheduled inspection of the house. The female tenant, whose lease had expired, was in the process of being evicted.
As the homeowner and his two guests, a real estate agent and designer, made their way through the house, the tenant reportedly followed them from room to room. The homeowner and both of his guests reported an odor of marijuana in the house, and the odor strengthened as they made their way to the basement.
After finding drug paraphernalia in the basement, the homeowner told the tenant he was calling police. The female tenant briefly went upstairs, and then she returned with what the homeowner and his two guests believed to be a pistol held behind her back and ordered them to leave the house. The homeowner and real estate agent both reported hearing a gun being loaded as the woman came down the stairs.
After the homeowner and two guests left the house, they reported seeing the woman get into her car and leave the scene.
Police were unable to contact the suspect at the time of reporting the incident.
Man reports blackmail
following internet chat
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police Aug. 13 reporting someone had attempted to blackmail him for thousands of dollars with lewd videos of the man.
The man told police he met the person, who he thought was a woman, on Facebook, and the two began messaging each other. Messaging turned into video chatting, where the man told police they would perform sexual acts for each other.
During a video call with the internet stranger, the camera feed glitched from a video of a woman dancing naked to a live feed of a Middle Eastern man with facial hair. The man realized he had been tricked, and the call ended.
Shortly after, the man started to receive messages from the fake account demanding he pay them $3,500 or else video of him performing sexual acts would be posted on social media and sent to family members, according to police.
The man told police he did not pay the ransom money, and the suspect ended up sending videos of him to members of his family.
Police make arrest after break-in attempt
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were called to Linbrook Lane Aug. 13 after a disoriented and disorderly man reportedly attempted to break into a home.
The homeowners told police the suspect came walking through their backyard and tried to break in through the back door by kicking it down. The homeowners said they let the man inside, and he demanded to see a girl whom they didn’t know.
They said they told the man to leave multiple times while they called 911, and the man finally left through the backyard again. They told police the man seemed to be on drugs or disoriented.
When police arrived, they found a man who matched the description of the suspect talking with another man in the street. The suspect gave officers his name after numerous attempts, according to police, and acted disoriented and disorderly after being strapped down and placed in an ambulance.
Police charged the suspect with disorderly conduct, and he was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
Police arrest suspect in earlier altercation
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a Buford man Aug. 16 after discovering he was a suspect in a gym altercation and had an active warrant out of Gwinnett County for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to Crunch Fitness on Medlock Bridge Road following an incident that occurred between several guests.
When police arrived at the gym, they found the suspect trying to leave the parking lot. The suspect told police he got into a verbal altercation with two other men while hitting a heavy boxing bag, and he decided to leave the gym due to dissatisfaction with its services.
Upon further investigation, police discovered the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest through the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man and served him with a criminal trespass warning for the Aug. 16 incident, and the man was transported to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
