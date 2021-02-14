JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 1 burglary at a home on Pemberton Cove, where an estimated $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Police responded to the home in the Country Club of the South gated community. The victim told officers she found her back window smashed and the home ransacked. A safe in the master bedroom closet had been forced open, and a large amount of jewelry was missing, according to police.