ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Feb. 8 that more than $1,000 worth of her jewelry had been stolen from an estate sale at Harrington Drive.
The woman had held the sale the previous afternoon. About six hours after the close, the woman found one of her drawers was unexpectedly empty.
The woman said the drawer had contained her jewelry, and she had forgotten to empty it before the sale.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.