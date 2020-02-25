ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Feb. 8 that more than $1,000 worth of her jewelry had been stolen from an estate sale at Harrington Drive.

The woman had held the sale the previous afternoon. About six hours after the close, the woman found one of her drawers was unexpectedly empty.

The woman said the drawer had contained her jewelry, and she had forgotten to empty it before the sale.

