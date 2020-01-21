ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigation a Dec. 30 burglary at a jewelry store on Holcomb Bridge Road in which $9,000 in jewelry and $10,000 in cash was reported stolen.
Police responded to a burglary call at the location that evening.
Police said the suspects had entered the store through the roof, where a security camera was pushed back, and a hole was cut through the roof close to the store’s safe.
Inside the store, a second hole was cut in the wall of the safe. The jewelry and cash were stolen from the safe.
Police said the suspects likely exited through the back door, which appeared to have been pried open from the inside.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.