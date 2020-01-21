ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigation a Dec. 30 burglary at a jewelry store on Holcomb Bridge Road in which $9,000 in jewelry and $10,000 in cash was reported stolen.

Police responded to a burglary call at the location that evening.

Police said the suspects had entered the store through the roof, where a security camera was pushed back, and a hole was cut through the roof close to the store’s safe.

Inside the store, a second hole was cut in the wall of the safe. The jewelry and cash were stolen from the safe.

Police said the suspects likely exited through the back door, which appeared to have been pried open from the inside.  

