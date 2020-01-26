JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Suwanee woman reported Jan. 14 that her credit cards were stolen from a gym locker at the Lifetime Fitness on Johns Creek Parkway.

The woman said she had placed and secured her purse in a gym locker that afternoon. About an hour later, the woman returned and saw that three of her credit cards were missing. 

While talking to police, the woman received two alerts for $4,000 in attempted charges.

The manager provided surveillance video showing a suspect walk into the gym without verifying her membership and follow members in and out of the locker room for about 20 minutes before leaving.

