JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Suwanee woman reported Jan. 14 that her credit cards were stolen from a gym locker at the Lifetime Fitness on Johns Creek Parkway.
The woman said she had placed and secured her purse in a gym locker that afternoon. About an hour later, the woman returned and saw that three of her credit cards were missing.
While talking to police, the woman received two alerts for $4,000 in attempted charges.
The manager provided surveillance video showing a suspect walk into the gym without verifying her membership and follow members in and out of the locker room for about 20 minutes before leaving.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.