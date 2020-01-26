JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported Jan. 17 that his identity had been stolen and used in several attempts to open student loan accounts.
The previous day, the man said he had received notices about inquiries to his credit. He looked into the inquiries and found four attempts to open accounts with banks.
The man spoke with representatives from the banks and learned that someone had attempted to open student loan accounts for the total amount of $19,000.
