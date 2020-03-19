MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman contacted police March 10 when she realized her identity had been used to open a fraudulent account.

The woman said she and her husband were looking to refinance their home, and when they conducted a credit check, they discovered a bill that had gone to a collections agency. When they looked into the matter, they found that the claim had gone delinquent in November 2016.

The woman called the company associated with the bill and notified them of the fraud before contacting police.

