JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Duluth man contacted police Dec. 5 when he realized that his storage unit on Abbotts Bridge Road has been burglarized.
The man visited his storage unit that day and noticed that it was secured by an unfamiliar lock. An employee of the company cut the lock off of the unit so the man could inspect it.
Inside, the man found that 20-30 boxes of miscellaneous household goods were gone. The remaining items showed signs they had been rummaged through.
Management said they were reviewing security camera footage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.