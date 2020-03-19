JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Woodstock woman contacted police March 5 after she noticed that her saddle was missing from the barn on her property.
The saddle and pad, worth nearly $3,000 total, went missing in early December. The woman, however, said she wanted to wait for a while to see if someone had borrowed it and would return it before reporting the incident.
The saddle did not reappear.
The woman said this is the second time a saddle has gone missing from the barn since September.
