JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Woodstock woman contacted police March 5 after she noticed that her saddle was missing from the barn on her property.

The saddle and pad, worth nearly $3,000 total, went missing in early December. The woman, however, said she wanted to wait for a while to see if someone had borrowed it and would return it before reporting the incident.

The saddle did not reappear.

The woman said this is the second time a saddle has gone missing from the barn since September.

