MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the Jan. 12 theft of more than $37,000 worth of jewelry from a house for sale at Manor Bridge Drive. The homeowners and a broker showed the home to two clients for potential purchase that day, then later held an open house in which 11 people visited.
That afternoon, one of the homeowners realized she had forgotten to lock an armoire which housed several pieces of her jewelry. When she checked on the valuables, she noticed several pieces of jewelry were missing.
A list of visitors was provided to police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.