MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the Jan. 12 theft of more than $37,000 worth of jewelry from a house for sale at Manor Bridge Drive. The homeowners and a broker showed the home to two clients for potential purchase that day, then later held an open house in which 11 people visited. 

That afternoon, one of the homeowners realized she had forgotten to lock an armoire which housed several pieces of her jewelry. When she checked on the valuables, she noticed several pieces of jewelry were missing.

A list of visitors was provided to police.

