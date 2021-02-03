MILTON, Ga. — Police responded to a Cogburn Road residence Jan. 22 for a report of mail theft.

The homeowner told officers he moved into the house two weeks ago and the residence had been vacant for the past two years. The homeowner said that when he saw a man opening his mailbox, he chased him away and then called 911.

The homeowner described the suspect as a young male in his 20s or 30s. He said when he called out to the suspect, the man ran down the road to a Mercedes Benz and drove away. He took a photo of the vehicle, which had a Florida license plate.

The man said someone had been stealing his mail since he moved in and told police he’d been receiving mail from Florida that wasn’t for him. He was not certain whether people had been using his mailbox during the period the house sat empty, the police report stated.