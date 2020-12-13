MILTON, Ga. — Police responded to a Nov. 23 report that a builder constructing a home along Lost River Bend stiffed subcontractors out of nearly $69,000 in payments.
The homeowner, a 55-year-old Milton man, told officers he hired Panama Properties to build him a new residence, and he had set up a bank account for the contractor to pay sub-contractors hired to help on the project, according to the police report.
The owner said sub-contractors began calling him Oct. 10 telling him they hadn’t been paid, even though he’d wired Panama Properties money to pay them. A representative from the luxury home builder emailed the complainant four days later telling him the company had become “insolvent” and was unable to pay its debtors.
The man said he fired the general contractor and paid the sub-contractors $68,657 for the unpaid services.
