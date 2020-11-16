GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A dispute over yard trash fueled an argument between neighbors, which ended with one man’s arrest.

Deputies responded to the altercation along Fairlane Trail on Oct. 28 after neighbors reported that the tensions escalated to threats of violence.

According to reports from the sheriff’s office, David Kenneth Cothran, 45, was angry that trash was left in his yard. His neighbors agreed to pick up the trash, but were unable to because of a rainstorm.

Reports indicate Cothran was intoxicated when he confronted his neighbors, berating them with threats to harm them over the trash in his yard. One of the neighbors videotaped the confrontation and showed the recording to deputies.

After seeing Cothran making the threats, deputies arrested and charged him with terroristic threats or acts. He was later released on $5,520 bail.