JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A 28-year-old Atlanta man reportedly got into a car crash, tried to carjack two vehicles, then engaged in a pair of fights with firefighters and police who had responded to the crash scene.
The suspect was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with criminal attempt to commit robbery, criminal attempted theft by taking motor vehicle, hit and run, obstruction or hindrance of a firefighter, and several traffic violations connected to the incident.
According to an arrest report, the suspect's 2016 Honda Civic was involved in the multi-vehicle crash along Old Alabama Road near Newton Park. Witnesses told police the driver of the Civic crossed the street from the accident scene then tried to yank open a woman's car door and shattered her window. When crews from a nearby fire station arrived on scene, the suspect ran toward a tree line in the park, witnesses told police. He then ran back toward the crash scene and tried to steal an unoccupied SUV that was involved in the wreck, police said. That's when several firefighters converged and pinned him down, according to the report.
Three of the firefighters were treated for minor injuries they suffered during the struggle.
The man renewed his battle with firefighters as EMS responders and police arrived. Officers sedated the man with ketamine before rushing him to North Fulton Hospital, according to the report. He was later booked at the Fulton County jail.
