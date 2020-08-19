ATLANTA, Ga. — Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has called for an investigation into District Attorney Paul Howard’s office, citing possible mismanagement of tax dollars.
Hausmann represents much of North Fulton County.
In a statement released last week, Hausmann said she wants accountability for $620,000 the County Commission allocated last year for Project Level Up, an initiative aimed at rehabilitating at-risk youth.
“Under the program, the District Attorney’s Office was to refer at- risk juveniles to the program,” Hausmnn stated. “To discover that zero juveniles have been referred to date is an insult to Fulton County taxpayers and raises serious questions of accountability that need to be addressed.”
Hausmann said the pandemic is no excuse to deny providing budgeted services, well after staff were hired to do so. In fact, she added, the pandemic would most likely have resulted in a bigger need to help the troubled youth the program was designed to help.
“I am calling on the Fulton County Auditor to immediately launch a comprehensive audit of the use of funds budgeted to Project Level Up, including a full accounting of expenses and job duties of positions that were paid for with these funds,” she said. “I am also calling on Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard to explain to Fulton County taxpayers his office’s use of the $620,000 invested in Project Level Up by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.
