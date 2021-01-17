ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to Alpine Drive for a report of a vehicle break-in Dec. 30.
The victim told officers he may have left his truck unlocked while unloading groceries the previous night. He said someone stole his wallet, credit cards, debit cards and Glock 9mm from his center console.
The debit and credit cards were used fraudulently at a QT gas station, Kroger grocery store and Walmart in Roswell, according to the incident report. Detectives were notified.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.