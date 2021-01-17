ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to Alpine Drive for a report of a vehicle break-in Dec. 30.

The victim told officers he may have left his truck unlocked while unloading groceries the previous night. He said someone stole his wallet, credit cards, debit cards and Glock 9mm from his center console.

The debit and credit cards were used fraudulently at a QT gas station, Kroger grocery store and Walmart in Roswell, according to the incident report. Detectives were notified.