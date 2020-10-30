MILTON, Ga. — A woman working out at a Planet Fitness along Ga. 9 on Oct. 12 reported her wallet was stolen from her locker.
According to Milton police, the 39-year-old Alpharetta woman said she spent about three hours exercising. When she finished the workout, she found her lock had been cut off her locker. The woman claimed her wallet was stolen from her gym bag, and someone had fraudulently charged $1,000 on one of her credit cards at an Alpharetta Kroger. She said the suspect also attempted another $1,000 charge at the Kroger on one of her debit cards. Police notified the gym’s manager who said she would check security cameras inside the Planet Fitness.
